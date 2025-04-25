Man and Wife Arraigned in Maiduguri for Assaulting Girls Over Mangoes

The Borno State Ministry of Justice, led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Hauwa Abubakar, has arraigned Mohammed Shettima and his wife for allegedly abusing and assaulting young girls who were picking mangoes at their residence.

The case was brought before the High Court in Maiduguri, on Thursday, Mohammed Shettima has been remanded in a correctional facility while awaiting trial or a decision on his bail application.

The court has adjourned the case until next month.

This case highlights the Borno State Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of individuals, especially children, and taking firm action against any form of abuse or mistreatment.