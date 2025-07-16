World’s Oldest Marathon Runner, Fauja Singh, Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in India

Fauja Singh, the British-Indian athlete widely believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner, has died at the age of 114 after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Punjab, India.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at approximately 3:30 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Beas Pind, Singh’s birth village near Jalandhar, while he was crossing the road. The vehicle fled the scene, and Singh was rushed to a local hospital by residents, where he was pronounced dead.

Harvinder Singh, a senior district police officer, confirmed that a manhunt is underway:

“A search is under way, and the accused will be caught soon.”

Born in 1911, Singh began his running career unusually late, taking up the sport at age 89. He went on to run nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, earning global recognition.

He made history in 2011 when, at the age of 100, he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Though widely recognized as the first centenarian to finish a full marathon, he was not officially listed by Guinness World Records due to the absence of a birth certificate, which was not issued in India at the time of his birth.

Harmander Singh, his longtime coach and close friend at the Sikhs In The City running club, confirmed his death and paid tribute:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our icon of humanity and powerhouse of positivity Fauja Singh has passed away in India.”

The club announced that all upcoming events, including the Fauja Singh Birthday Challenge scheduled for March 29, 2026, will be held in celebration of his life. The club also plans to double fundraising efforts toward the Fauja Singh Clubhouse in Ilford, east London, where Singh trained for many years.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined global figures in paying tribute, writing on X:

“He was an exceptional athlete with incredible determination. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers around the world.”

As a child, Singh struggled to walk until the age of five and was mocked for his frailty. He spent most of his early life as a farmer in Punjab, unaware of what a marathon even was. He moved to London in the 1990s following the death of his wife Gian Kaur, and later the tragic loss of his younger son Kuldeep in an accident during a visit to India.

To cope with grief, he turned to running, eventually joining a group of elderly joggers at a local gurdwara in Ilford, where he met his coach. Speaking to BBC Punjabi in June 2025, Singh said:

“In my youth, I didn’t even know the word ‘marathon’ existed… Had I not met Harmander Singh, I wouldn’t have got into marathon running.”

Khushwant Singh, his biographer, posted emotionally on X:

“My ‘Turbaned Tornado’ is no more. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Police have not yet identified the vehicle involved as of Tuesday afternoon.

Fauja Singh is survived by his children and extended family in both India and the United Kingdom.