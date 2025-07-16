Buhari: Nigerian Rapper Urges Leaders to Show Empathy While Alive

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has called on political leaders in the country to cultivate empathy and genuinely connect with the struggles of ordinary citizens, warning that only then can they expect compassion when they are gone.

The outspoken artist shared his thoughts across his social media platforms while reacting to the mixed reactions trailing the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, who passed away on Sunday at a medical facility in the United Kingdom following a long-term illness, has been the subject of both praise and criticism since his demise.

While tributes have continued to pour in from political allies and supporters, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express deep-seated grievances, highlighting what they described as shortcomings during his tenure.

Addressing the controversy, Abdulkareem said:

“If you want sympathy in death, then you must show empathy when alive. Your legacies after life are consequences of your deeds. Innalilahi wa innalilahi rajuhun,” he wrote.

His comments came shortly after a post by former Senator Shehu Sani, who appealed to the public to forgive Buhari’s faults, stating:

“A living man is still on trial and cannot judge the dead. Let the sleeping soul rest.”

Eedris Abdulkareem, whose full name is Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, first rose to fame in the late 1990s as a lead member of the hip-hop group The Remedies. Following the group’s split, he embarked on a solo career that saw the release of his widely discussed track “Jaga Jaga”, a critical take on Nigeria’s political climate.

The rapper has remained vocal about social and political issues. His latest single, “Ojoro INEC,” released on May 29, 2025, takes aim at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), questioning its neutrality and perceived alignment with the ruling party. The track is currently streaming on all major platforms.

Abdulkareem, who received a special recognition award at the 14th HEADIES for his impact on the Nigerian music scene, has also recently released tracks like “Emilokan” and “Tell Your Papa”, continuing his legacy as a fearless voice in the entertainment industry.