World Cancer Day: 10 Ways To Lower Your Cancer Risk

Every year on February 4th, the world comes together to observe World Cancer Day.

This day helps raise awareness about cancer, support those affected, and encourage actions to prevent, detect, and treat it early.

Cancer is a serious disease, but with the right knowledge, we can reduce the risks and save lives.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a disease where cells in the body grow uncontrollably. Normally, our cells grow, divide, and die in an orderly way. But in cancer, this process goes wrong, and the cells keep growing even when they shouldn’t.

These abnormal cells can form lumps called tumors, which can spread to other parts of the body.

Types of Cancer

There are many types of cancer because it can affect any part of the body. Some common types include:

1. Breast Cancer: Affects the breast tissues, mostly in women but can also occur in men.

2. Lung Cancer: Starts in the lungs, often caused by smoking, but non-smokers can get it too.

3. Prostate Cancer: Affects the prostate gland in men.

4. Colorectal Cancer: Affects the colon or rectum (parts of the digestive system).

5. Cervical Cancer: Affects the cervix in women, often linked to a virus called HPV.

6. Skin Cancer: Happens when skin cells grow abnormally, often due to too much exposure to the sun.

7. Leukemia: A type of cancer found in the blood and bone marrow.

8. Liver Cancer: Affects the liver and can be linked to infections like Hepatitis B and C.

What Causes Cancer?

Cancer doesn’t have a single cause. It can happen due to:

Unhealthy lifestyle choices (like smoking, drinking too much alcohol, poor diet, and lack of exercise)

– Infections (such as HPV, Hepatitis B, and C)

– Family history (some cancers run in families)

– Exposure to harmful substances (like chemicals, radiation, or pollution)

– Age (risk increases as you get older)

How to Prevent Cancer

While not all cancers can be prevented, you can reduce your risk by following these healthy habits:

1. Don’t Smoke: Smoking is the leading cause of many cancers, especially lung cancer.

2. Eat a Healthy Diet: Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and less processed foods.

3. Exercise Regularly: Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week.

4. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight can increase the risk of several cancers.

5. Limit Alcohol: Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of cancers like liver, breast, and throat cancer.

6. Protect Your Skin: Use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and avoid too much sun exposure.

7. Get Vaccinated: Vaccines like the HPV vaccine and Hepatitis B vaccine can protect against cancers caused by these viruses.

8. Go for Regular Screenings: Early detection can save lives. Get screened for breast, cervical, prostate, and colorectal cancer as recommended by doctors.

9. Avoid Harmful Chemicals: Stay away from toxic substances at home or work.

10. Practice Safe Sex: This reduces the risk of HPV and other infections linked to cancer.

When to See a Doctor

– Early signs of cancer can be different, but watch out for:

– Unusual lumps or swelling

– Unexplained weight loss

– Long-lasting cough or trouble breathing

– Changes in the skin or new moles

– Unusual bleeding or discharge

– Constant tiredness

– Pain that doesn’t go away

If you notice any of these symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible.

Early detection can make treatment more successful.

On this World Cancer Day, remember that cancer is not always a death sentence.

Many people survive cancer because they caught it early or made healthy lifestyle changes.

Let’s spread awareness, support those fighting cancer, and take steps to protect our health.

Your health is your wealth. Take care of it today!

