FG Launches National Broadband Alliance to Expand Internet Access

The Federal Government has introduced the National Broadband Alliance (NBAN), a new initiative aimed at improving internet access and strengthening digital infrastructure across the country.

The announcement was made in Lagos by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, who was represented by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Aminu Maida.

The government plans to expand broadband coverage by deploying 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables nationwide.

This move is expected to connect underserved and rural areas, making high-speed internet more accessible.

NBAN is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes innovation and technology for national development.

The government is targeting 70% broadband penetration by 2025, ensuring a minimum internet speed of 25 Mbps in urban areas, and providing broadband access to 80% of the population by 2027.

The minister emphasized that collaboration with investors, donors, and key stakeholders will be crucial in overcoming infrastructure challenges and ensuring affordable broadband for all Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...