Women Worst-hit by Nigeria’s Socio-economic Woes -Prelate’s Wife, Ezeofor urges proactive Govt’s Intervention

The President, Aguata Diocesan Women’s Ministry, Mrs Chinyere Ezeofor has decried the high cost of living in Nigeria, which she said has continued to cause hardship and a series of untimely deaths across Nigeria.

Mrs Ezeofor made the disclosure in her address to thousands of delegates at the 20th Aguata Diocesan Women’s conference at Saint Lukes Parish, Isulo in Orumba South local government area of Anambra State.

Mrs Ezeofor, who described Nigeria as a country that is richly blessed by God with abundant human and natural resources, regretted that its citizens are living below the poverty level.

She blamed the country’s socio-economic woes on bad leadership and called on the federal government to map out far-reaching measures that will address the high cost of living in Nigeria.

The prelate’s wife also tasked the government with assisting local farmers with soft loans and farm inputs to ensure a bumper harvest and food security for the nation.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, ‘God’s Great tasks for the church 2: The Great Commission,’ Mrs Ezeofor who is the president of the conference, charged Christians to be more committed to grassroots evangelism to bring back the youths to the Christian way of life.

“It is unfortunate that our youths are gradually drifting back into idolatry and ritual killings.

“The Church, especially Christian mothers, should be more committed to the task of raising god-fearing children and interceding for their children through prayers and dedicated service to God,” she urged.

Mrs Ezeofor called for concerted efforts in the fight against insecurity and the high rate of kidnappings in the country, commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for restoring the people’s confidence in governance through infrastructural development, especially roads, and called for its sustainability.

In a charge, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, the Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, who is the Patron of the Women’s Ministry, charged women to help in bringing the necessary transformation in the society, and called for the reorientation of the youths to change their mindset from the get-rich-quick syndrome