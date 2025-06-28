Nigerian Billionaire Alhaji Aminu Dantata Passes Away

Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has passed away.

The news of his death was confirmed by his Personal Private Secretary (PPS), Mustapha Abdullahi Junaid, who expressed his condolences, saying:

“Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Details of the funeral (Janazah) will be announced later, Insha Allah.