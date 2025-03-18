Woman Caught Smuggling Phones and Ammunition to Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest

A woman who was rescued by Nigerian troops from Boko Haram captivity has been caught trying to smuggle mobile phones and ammunition to the insurgents in Sambisa Forest on Monday.

The suspect was found hiding phones strapped to her legs and carrying bullets meant for the terrorists.

This incident sheds light on the changing tactics of terrorist groups in Northeast Nigeria, who are increasingly using women to support their operations.

According to intelligence sources, the woman had been treated well after her rescue but later exploited the kindness of the troops to supply critical resources to the enemy.

This highlights a troubling trend where insurgent groups take advantage of the perceived innocence of women to carry out their activities.

Over the years, Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have relied on women to transport weapons, gather intelligence, and even carry out suicide bombings.

This strategy creates challenges for security forces, as cultural and humanitarian concerns often make it harder to thoroughly search or question female suspects.

Intelligence reports reveal that some women, pretending to be victims of the conflict, have played key roles in supporting terrorist networks by smuggling cash, SIM cards, and weapons to fighters in remote areas.

While the Nigerian military has worked hard to rescue women and children from insurgent captivity, providing them with shelter, medical care, and rehabilitation, some of these women continue to aid the terrorists.

Experts warn that not all women involved are acting willingly. Boko Haram often forces captives to work for them by threatening their families.

In other cases, women may be influenced by extremist ideologies, leading them to actively support insurgent activities even after being rescued.

As Nigerian troops continue their fight to bring peace to the Northeast, they face the difficult task of balancing humanitarian efforts with the need to prevent terrorists from exploiting their goodwill.

The recent incident in Maiduguri serves as a reminder that the war against insurgency is not only fought on the battlefield but also in the shadows, where trust can be turned into a weapon.