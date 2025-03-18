The Ethics of Ethics: The Hypocrisy of Nigeria’s Senate and the Moral Contradictions Within

The unfolding controversy surrounding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the subsequent revelations of alleged forged signatures on the Senate resolution adds a new dimension to the ethical crisis in Nigeria’s legislative chamber. At the heart of the matter is Senator Neda Imasuen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions—an individual who himself carries the burden of a permanent disbarment from legal practice in the United States for professional misconduct.

Given the grave allegations of forgery and the hypocrisy in the handling of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, Nigerians must now ask: How honorable are our senators? What moral standing does the Nigerian Senate have when it appears to engage in underhanded dealings while claiming to uphold ethics?

Forgery and Suspension: Where is the Integrity?

One of the most damning revelations in this saga is the allegation that the signatures of some senators were forged in the resolution that led to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension. If these allegations are true, then the very foundation of the Senate’s decision is fraudulent. How can a legislative chamber that prides itself on due process and ethical governance engage in what appears to be outright forgery? Shouldn’t this be investigated with the same urgency they used to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan?

This development raises further questions about the credibility of the Senate Ethics Committee under Imasuen’s leadership. If a man who was disbarred for professional misconduct is overseeing a process that now appears tainted by forgery, then what legitimacy does the committee have?

Now That They Have Invited Natasha, Is the Suspension Lifted?

Even more baffling is the Senate’s recent invitation to Akpoti-Uduaghan despite having suspended and barred her from entering the Senate premises. If she is banned, then on what basis is she now being invited? Has her suspension been lifted? Or does this expose the suspension itself as a political charade lacking any real substance?

If the Senate is now acknowledging the need for her presence, why didn’t they allow her a fair hearing in the first place before rushing to suspend and bar her from entry? The hypocrisy here is glaring—how does a legislative body punish someone first and then later realize they should have heard her out?

What Kind of Honor Do These Senators Possess?

The entire episode reeks of political maneuvering rather than genuine concern for ethical governance. If the Senate had nothing to hide, why was due process not followed from the onset? Why were signatures allegedly forged? Why suspend and bar a senator from the premises, only to later invite her?

This raises a fundamental question: Are these senators truly honorable, or are they merely wielding legislative power for personal and political vendettas? The Nigerian public deserves answers, and more importantly, it deserves a legislature that upholds fairness, justice, and transparency—not one that operates in contradictions and deceit.

A Call for Accountability

The Nigerian Senate is currently embroiled in a moral and ethical crisis of its own making. A chairman with a history of professional misconduct presiding over an ethics committee, allegations of forged signatures in a disciplinary process, and the contradictory decision to invite a senator who was unfairly suspended—these are all signs of an institution that has lost its way.

If Nigeria is serious about governance and accountability, then the Senate must not only review its actions but also take responsibility for its failures. Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan deserves justice, and Nigerians deserve a legislative body that operates with integrity, not hypocrisy.

Dr. I. M. Lawal ABU, Zaria

lawalabusalma@gmail.com