Why Drug Peddlers Must Be Sentenced To Death- NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is pushing for the death penalty for drug peddlers.

The agency said that stronger punishments are necessary to stop the distribution of fake and dangerous medicines, especially those that harm children.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Mojisola Adeyeye, shared her concerns while speaking on The Morning Brief, a program on Channels Television.

She mentioned a recent case where a children’s medicine was sold at different prices in the same mall.

When tested in NAFDAC’s Kaduna laboratory, the medicine was found to have no active ingredients.

She described such fake medicines as deadly, comparing them to weapons that can silently harm innocent children.

She called on the judiciary and the National Assembly to support strict measures against drug peddlers.

According to her, weak laws and light sentences encourage criminals to continue their illegal activities.

She pointed out that some offenders receive only a five-year prison sentence or a fine of N250,000, an amount they can easily withdraw from an ATM.

NAFDAC is also struggling with manpower shortages, which affect its ability to combat drug peddling effectively.

Adeyeye revealed that the agency has only about 2,000 staff members nationwide and is working with limited funds.

She acknowledged that the fight against fake drugs requires strong collaboration between regulatory bodies, lawmakers, and the judicial system.

Despite these challenges, NAFDAC remains committed to protecting public health and ensuring that those endangering lives through fake drugs face severe consequences.