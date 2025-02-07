Kanye West Urges Trump to Pardon Imprisoned Rap Mogul Diddy

Controversial rapper Kanye West has publicly called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to pardon jailed music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy is currently facing over 30 civil lawsuits related to sexual assault and misconduct. He remains in a New York prison, awaiting trial on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday, Kanye pleaded for Diddy’s release, writing, “@realDonaldTrump, please free my brother Puff.”

Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security last September over allegations of sex trafficking and conspiracy. Despite pleading not guilty, his bail requests have been denied twice.

Recently, reports surfaced that Diddy was briefly taken to a Brooklyn hospital for a knee injury before being returned to his cell.

His trial is set to begin later this year.

