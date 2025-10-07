Who Are You? Keep Quiet, You Don’t Know Anything- Umahi Clashes with Arise TV’s Rufai

A heated moment played out on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday when the Minister of Works, David Umahi, clashed with anchor Rufai Oseni during a live interview.

Tension rose after Oseni accused the minister of reporting him to President Bola Tinubu over his criticism of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Visibly annoyed, Umahi fired back, saying, “You are too small for me to report to the President. Stop saying I reported you, you’re too small.”

The exchange further escalated when Umahi described himself as a professor in engineering, prompting Oseni to ask when he earned the title.

In response, Umahi said, “Keep quiet and stop saying what you don’t know. I’m a professor in this field from experience, not from any school. You don’t understand anything.”

Unfazed, Oseni replied, “Minister, it’s alright. Keep dignifying yourself and let the world know who you truly are.”

The News Chronicle observed that the fiery encounter has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from viewers over the conduct of both men during the broadcast.