October 7, 2025 - 3:04 PM

NEMA Distributes Relief to Storm Victims in Kaduna

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), through its Kaduna Operations Office (KOO), has distributed relief materials to households and communities affected by recent windstorm and rainstorm incidents in the Kaduna North Senatorial District of Kaduna State.

The intervention, which aimed to cushion the hardship faced by victims of the disasters, featured the distribution of both food and non-food items carefully selected to meet the immediate needs of the affected persons.

Present at the distribution exercise were the targeted beneficiaries, representatives of Senator Barr. Ibrahim Khalid Mustapha, who represents Kaduna North Senatorial District, as well as community leaders, security operatives, and other government officials who turned out in solidarity with the victims.

Items distributed included bags of rice, beans, and maize, cartons of vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, children’s clothing, and wax prints, among other essential supplies.

In his goodwill message, Senator Ibrahim Khalid Mustapha commended NEMA and its Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, for their swift and consistent response to disaster-affected communities across the country. He lauded the Agency’s proactive approach to disaster management and its dedication to supporting citizens during emergencies.

Delivering the Director General’s message, the Head of NEMA Kaduna Operations Office, Mal. Suleiman Muhammad expressed deep sympathy to the affected families and reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to providing timely assistance to victims of disasters nationwide.

Representing the Head of Operations, the Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Abbas G. Hamisu, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the relief materials, noting that the support was meant to serve as succour, not compensation, for their losses.

The event underscored NEMA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen disaster response and recovery mechanisms across Nigeria, ensuring that no community is left behind in times of crisis.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
