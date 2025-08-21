spot_img
When the Watchdogs Turn Wolves

— By: Linus Anagboso

She wore her khaki with pride, a young corps member serving her country in Anambra. But pride doesn’t mean much when you’re staring down the fists of the very men sworn to keep the peace. The Anambra State Vigilante—newly formed, badly trained, and already drunk on power—decided she was fair game. They brutalized her without a thought.

One incident, you’d think. But no. This is just one out of a thousand stories you’ll never read in the papers. Stories that rot in silence, because people are too scared—or too tired—to talk.

The Vigilante was meant to be a shield for the people. Instead, it’s fast turning into a club wielded against them. Structureless, undisciplined, ill-motivated—what do you expect when you throw raw power into the hands of men with no real training, no discipline, and no clear code to follow? Give them a uniform and a nod from the state, and suddenly the line between protector and predator vanishes.

And here’s the ugly part: when they cross that line, nothing happens. No punishment, no suspension, not even a slap on the wrist. The story just fades, like cigarette smoke in the night. And with every unchecked abuse, the Vigilante grows bolder, more dangerous, more convinced they are above the very law they pretend to enforce.

But a state can’t survive this way. Every corps member brutalized, every trader harassed, every woman silenced eats away at the fragile trust between citizens and authority. In the long run, the people stop seeing the uniform as protection. They see it as a threat. And when the uniform becomes the enemy, the society it’s meant to protect is already halfway broken.

The brutalization of that young NYSC member should not vanish into whispers. It’s a flare in the dark, a warning that the Vigilante needs more than guns and uniforms. They need structure, discipline, and accountability—or else Anambra’s watchdogs will keep turning into wolves.

Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

