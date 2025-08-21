spot_img
August 21, 2025

FCT Police Arrest 116 in Drug Raids, Charge Suspects in Court

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Items recovered

In a major crackdown on drug-related crimes, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 116 suspects during coordinated raids across several communities between August 1, 2025, and now.

The operations targeted notorious black spots in Asokoro, Trademore, Mapape, Kurudu, Kubwa, Gwarimpa, Jikwoyi, Utako, Life Camp, Zuba, and Karshi.

Police recovered various illicit substances, including hard drugs and dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

After screening, 89 suspects were released, while the others have been charged in court for public nuisance and possession of illegal drugs.

In a Press release obtained by The News Chronicle on Thursday, FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao S. Adewale, praised the efforts of the officers and restated the Command’s commitment to keeping Abuja safe and drug-free.

He urged residents to obey the law, avoid drug abuse and trafficking, and support security efforts in the capital.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

