Oborevwori headbutting hunger, poverty in Delta - Ahon

The Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Festus Ahon, said Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration is addressing hunger and poverty headlong with massive investments in human capital development.

Ahon disclosed this in a statement in reaction to a critic who described the state government’s recent donation of operational vehicles to the police and other security agencies as a misguided priority.

According to him, “Governor Oborevwori has empowered over 200,000 Deltans in different categories of human capital development and has also employed thousands of Deltans in teaching and other endeavours in the civil service.

“The provision of operational vehicles to the police and other security agencies by the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration is geared towards enhancing security in the state.”

He added; “Even in developed countries, there are still security challenges, hence the governments of those countries invest huge amounts of money and other resources to enhance security in their countries.

“It is also worthy of note that just on Tuesday, this week, 311 Deltans, including persons with disabilities, were empowered by the state government to be self-employed, self-reliant and also become employers of labour.”

