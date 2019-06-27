What Can a Change in Taste Preferences Mean?

A sudden change in taste preference can signal a problem.

If you are craving food that is:

Sweet: Most likely, you’re experiencing emotional dissatisfaction because dessert is a powerful anti-depressant. Chocolate cravings might be indicative of lack of magnesium.

2. Sour: This probably means your diet is not balanced. The food you consume is too fresh and contains many neutral tasting products (milk, boiled meat, fish, etc.) Sometimes, this craving indicates a vitamin C deficiency.

3. Salty: You may be experiencing dehydration.

4. Bitter or spicy:The body often responds in this way to the excess of fatty foods because spicy and bitter things stimulate digestion.