WhatsApp to let users share status stories on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing a feature that would give users the option of sharing their status Stories directly on other social networking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Gmail and Google Photos.

Just like Instagram, WhatsApp’s status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

“As part of the experiment, users listed WhatsApp’s beta programme, would start to see a new sharing option beneath their statuses that would ask them if they want to further share the same Story on any of the other apps,” The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Explain the working of the feature, the report said the test feature would make use of the same iOS and Android data-sharing APIs as every other app, that would transfer data between the apps, on-device.