We’re Considering Obi and Jonathan for 2027— Gov Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is actively considering former President Goodluck Jonathan and Labour Party’s Peter Obi as potential presidential candidates for the 2027 election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the PDP governor confirmed that the party is in talks to bring both political heavyweights into the race, describing them as respected national figures with proven track records.

“Jonathan remains one of the most celebrated politicians today despite previous political blackmail against him,” Mohammed said.

“Certainly, he is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run.”

Mohammed, a prominent member of the PDP Governors’ Forum, also hinted at efforts to woo Peter Obi back to the party he left ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obi, who contested under the Labour Party, remains “a brother” and a popular figure, he said.

“If Governor Obi decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too,” Mohammed added. “We are not sleeping only that we don’t make noise.”

While reaffirming the party’s intention to zone the 2027 ticket to the south—a move he believes could have changed the outcome of the 2023 election Mohammed stressed that PDP remains open to all viable candidates.

“There are so many politicians. I even had a session with Governor Amaechi. I have not been sleeping.

I have to make sure I create a closing-of-rank for people to come and help,” he noted.

He also mentioned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as another potential contender, emphasizing inclusivity in the party’s search for the right candidate.

Despite internal divisions, with some PDP members opposing the zoning decision, Mohammed maintained that correcting the party’s 2023 missteps is essential if it hopes to reclaim power.