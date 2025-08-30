spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 30, 2025 - 10:17 PM

We’re Considering Obi and Jonathan for 2027— Gov Bala Mohammed

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Governor Bala Mohammed Suggests APC May Be Behind PDP Crisis
Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is actively considering former President Goodluck Jonathan and Labour Party’s Peter Obi as potential presidential candidates for the 2027 election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the PDP governor confirmed that the party is in talks to bring both political heavyweights into the race, describing them as respected national figures with proven track records.

“Jonathan remains one of the most celebrated politicians today despite previous political blackmail against him,” Mohammed said.

“Certainly, he is one of the candidates we are thinking of, if he joins us and opens his mind to run.”

Mohammed, a prominent member of the PDP Governors’ Forum, also hinted at efforts to woo Peter Obi back to the party he left ahead of the 2023 elections.

Obi, who contested under the Labour Party, remains “a brother” and a popular figure, he said.

“If Governor Obi decides to come to a better platform where there are no encumbrances, he will be given the opportunity too,” Mohammed added. “We are not sleeping only that we don’t make noise.”

While reaffirming the party’s intention to zone the 2027 ticket to the south—a move he believes could have changed the outcome of the 2023 election Mohammed stressed that PDP remains open to all viable candidates.

“There are so many politicians. I even had a session with Governor Amaechi. I have not been sleeping.

I have to make sure I create a closing-of-rank for people to come and help,” he noted.

He also mentioned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde as another potential contender, emphasizing inclusivity in the party’s search for the right candidate.

Despite internal divisions, with some PDP members opposing the zoning decision, Mohammed maintained that correcting the party’s 2023 missteps is essential if it hopes to reclaim power.

Previous article
They’ll Be Back — Wike Announces Return of Fubara, Assembly Sept 18
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

They’ll Be Back — Wike Announces Return of Fubara, Assembly Sept 18

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike,...

BREAKING: Thugs Disrupt El-Rufai Led Opposition Meeting in Kaduna, Injure Members

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Alleged Government backed thugs on Saturday attacked a coalition...

Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Linked to Banditry

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
A cholera outbreak has struck several communities in Zamfara...

Licenses of all Private and Community Schools in Katsina State Revoked

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Katsina State government has revoked the operational licences...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

They’ll Be Back — Wike Announces Return of Fubara, Assembly Sept 18

News 0
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike,...

BREAKING: Thugs Disrupt El-Rufai Led Opposition Meeting in Kaduna, Injure Members

Politics 0
Alleged Government backed thugs on Saturday attacked a coalition...

Cholera Outbreak in Zamfara Linked to Banditry

News 0
A cholera outbreak has struck several communities in Zamfara...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join