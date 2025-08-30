spot_img
They’ll Be Back — Wike Announces Return of Fubara, Assembly Sept 18

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Mikko Urges Calm, Says Wike–Fubara Feud Must End
Fubara and Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly will return to office on September 18, when the current state of emergency in the state expires.

Wike made the declaration on Saturday after casting his vote in the ongoing local government elections in his hometown of Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Speaking to journalists at Polling Unit 7, Ward 9, the former Rivers State governor described the election as peaceful and orderly, contrasting it with past polls in the state.

“This election is peaceful. Materials arrived early and people are casting their votes without issues,” Wike noted.

He emphasized the importance of holding the election before the emergency rule expires, warning that failure to do so would leave a governance vacuum at the grassroots.

“By September 18, the state of emergency will expire, and the governor and House of Assembly will return to their jobs,” Wike said. “Remember, the Supreme Court nullified the previous election. If this one wasn’t conducted, there would be no governance at the local level.”

The local government election marks a pivotal step toward restoring full democratic operations in Rivers State following months of political crisis.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

