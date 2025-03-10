We are Solidly Behind Akpoti-Uduaghan –Kogi Youths

Youths in Kogi State on Sunday described the suspension of the Senator representing Kogi Central, Chief Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as crude and peremptory.

‘’The 10th Senate is heading in the wrong direction.’’

They also reminded the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the dignity of his office.

In a statement to the press, the youths asked supporters of the Senate President not to drag down the reputation of the country.

They applauded Akpoti-Uduaghan for refusing to do things which galled her sense of decency, marital status and political height.

The statement issued by the Chairman of Kogi Central Youth Movement, Alhaji Mustapha Jato in Abuja tasked President Bola Tinubu on gender reforms in Nigeria.

It praised Akpoti-Uduaghan for touching and galvanizing the good people of Nigeria, especially Kogi Central.

‘’Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a woman of charm and faith. She is also a hardworking, energetic woman and well respected by the people because of her genuine interest in their progress.’’

The youths spoke well of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s initiative, thoroughness and seriousness of purpose.

They scolded a former aide to Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri and his co-travelers for deviating from the truth.

‘’Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is an upright woman.’’

The youths said those behind the campaign of calumny against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan were lily-livered politicians out to cause disaffection in the country.

They lauded decent Nigerians for supporting Akpoti-Uduaghan and speaking out against an absurd action.

The youths urged political officeholders in the country to maintain certain standards of behavior, character, and morality.

They advised hired hoodlums, sly and shifty individuals not to mislead Akpabio about the troubling feud with Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The statement emphasized truth, justice, poise and endurance.

It also denounced philandering, trivialization of allegations, back-biting and breaking of ranks.