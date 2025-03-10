Police Foil Bandit Attack in Katsina, Rescue Woman and Two Children

The Katsina State Police Command has prevented an armed bandit attack in Bakori Local Government Area and rescued three kidnapped victims a woman and her two children.

According to intelligence sources, the attack happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 9, 2025, when a large group of armed bandits stormed Guga Village.

In response, troops from Operation FANSAN YANMA quickly mobilized to the scene and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

As the bandits fled, they moved to Nasarawa Quarters in Bakori Town, where they kidnapped 35-year-old Umma Bello and her two children. However, the troops pursued them immediately, engaging in a fierce gun battle.

Outmatched by the superior firepower, the bandits abandoned the captives and managed to escape with bullet wounds.