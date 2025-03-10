Destiny Etiko Files N100 Million Lawsuit Against Queeneth Hilbert Over Alleged Boyfriend Snatching

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has taken legal action against fellow actress Queeneth Hilbert, demanding N100 million in damages over allegations of “boyfriend snatching.“

The controversy began when Queeneth Hilbert accused Etiko on social media of allegedly taking her wealthy boyfriend, as well as those of other colleagues. The claims quickly sparked online discussions, with fans divided over the issue.

In response, Etiko, through her legal team, issued a cease-and-desist letter, demanding that Hilbert retract the allegations and issue a public apology within 48 hours. The legal document, signed by Chisom Onugah and C.C. Nwabundo, also outlined a N100 million compensation request for defamation.

Etiko, who shared the legal notice on her Instagram page, denied all accusations, stating that Hilbert’s claims were fabricated for personal gain. The legal battle has since gained attention, with fans and colleagues weighing in on the unfolding drama.