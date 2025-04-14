Wanted In 2027: A Political Dispensation Of Patriotic, Incorruptible, Non-Tribalistic And Humane Leaders

As not a few Nigerians keep ruminating over Nigeria’s political challenges, particularly as to the aspect of persistent maladministration from one political dispensation to another, and on the path we have traveled, the question that stares us coldly in the face is: “What kind of leaders does Nigeria truly need in this era of deepening crisis, particularly as 2027; an election year, is fast approaching?”

In fact, as Nigeria inches closer to yet another general election season, the country stands at a crossroads, again. It is a familiar position, one we have revisited every four years since the return to democratic governance in 1999. Yet, despite two decades of democracy and dozens of campaign promises, the needle of national progress has barely moved. If anything, things have only worsened.

From the days of independence in 1960 to the present day, Nigeria has suffered under the weight of one unproductive administration after another. The story is depressingly consistent: a new government comes in, makes lofty promises, squanders goodwill, loots the treasury, and exits without leaving a trace of meaningful development. The baton of failure is passed on smoothly from one administration to the next.

As 2027 approaches, it is no longer enough to merely vote for a new party or chant a catchy slogan. Nigeria doesn’t just need a change in leadership, it needs a complete redefinition of leadership. What we need is a new political dispensation populated by patriotic, incorruptible, non-tribalistic, and humane leaders. Anything short of this will simply recycle the rot that has held Nigeria hostage for far too long.

In Nigeria today, patriotism has been reduced to empty rhetoric. Politicians wave the flag, sing the anthem, and recite the pledge, but their actions betray a deep disdain for the very country they claim to serve. True patriotism is seen in service, in sacrifice, and in placing national interest above personal or sectional gain. But how many of our so-called leaders would willingly forgo their foreign mansions, foreign medical treatment, or foreign school fees for the sake of national development?

In 2027, Nigeria must begin to seek out leaders whose loyalty lies with Nigeria and Nigerians, not with political parties, tribes and religion. We need patriots who will stay and fix the broken systems rather than those who would mess the country. Patriotism must go beyond lip service. It must be reflected in leadership decisions, budget priorities, and national commitment.

Corruption is Nigeria’s greatest enemy, more devastating than tribalism, terrorism, or inflation. From inflated contracts and padded budgets to constituency fraud and looted oil revenues, corruption has crippled development and destroyed public trust. Every administration comes in with the mantra of anti-corruption, yet every administration seems to get entangled in it.

The kind of leadership Nigeria desperately needs in 2027 is one with zero tolerance for corruption, not just in words, but in practice. We need leaders who can live modestly, declare their assets publicly, and lead by example. The days of celebrating thieves because they built a few roads or threw money at constituents must come to an end. Integrity must be the yardstick, not political connections or war chests.

Nigeria’s rich ethnic diversity should be a strength, not a curse. Sadly, tribalism remains one of the most toxic tools in the hands of politicians. Elections are fought and won not on the basis of ideas but on ethnicity and religion. Public appointments are doled out based on “our turn” politics rather than competence. This is why critical institutions underperform, they are not staffed with the best, but with “loyal sons of the soil.”

As we look toward 2027, Nigerians must reject any candidate who plays the tribal or religious card. We need leaders who see Nigeria as one country, not as North vs. South, Christian vs. Muslim, or Hausa vs. Igbo vs. Yoruba. We need leaders who will appoint the best, regardless of tribe, and who will build bridges across divides, not dig deeper trenches of suspicion and hatred.

It is often said that leadership without empathy is tyranny in disguise. Unfortunately, this describes much of what Nigerians have experienced. From fuel subsidy removals that crush the poor to palliatives that never reach the streets, leaders have consistently shown they are out of touch with the pains of the people.

A humane leader is not one who gives handouts during election season. A humane leader is one who walks among the people, listens to them, understands their plight, and governs with compassion. Nigerians do not ask for much, affordable food, reliable power, quality healthcare, and dignity. A humane leader prioritizes these above ego projects and wasteful spending.

In 2027, we must deliberately seek out leaders who understand the value of human lives, not those who treat citizens as mere voting machines or cannon fodder in political chess games.

Contrary to what Nigeria’s ruling class would have us believe, governance is not rocket science. Many smaller, less endowed countries have managed to fix their healthcare, schools, infrastructure, and security. The difference is leadership.

What separates Rwanda’s post-genocide transformation from Nigeria’s perpetual stagnation? Leadership. What made Ghana’s economy once promising while Nigeria’s continues to teeter on collapse? Leadership. What turned Singapore from a third-world country to a first-world economy in one generation? Leadership.

It is time Nigerians stopped electing leaders based on stomach infrastructure, tribal sentiments, or religious biases. 2027 must be the year we finally decide to get serious about our future.

As 2027 draws nearer, the temptation will be strong to reduce it to another round of slogans, party jingles, and rice-distribution rallies. But if we truly care about Nigeria, then we must treat the next general election as a do-or-die moment, not for any individual candidate, but for the soul of the nation.

If we get it wrong again, the consequences will be far graver than anything we have seen so far. A failed state is not built in a day, it is the result of decades of poor choices. Nigeria is close to that cliff, and only a complete reset of leadership values can pull us back.

Given the backdrop of the foregoing, it is expedient to opine that Nigerians do not want politicians in 2027, they do not want power-hungry godsons, and they do not want ethnic champions. We want patriots, people of integrity, unifiers, and servants of the people. The search must begin now. And this time, it must be deliberate, ruthless, and non-negotiable. The reason for the foregoing expectations cannot be farfetched as Nigeria has suffered enough. What she needs now is healing, and only a new breed of leaders can offer that.