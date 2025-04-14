Bishop Anagbe Defended by Lawyers After Speaking Out on Christian Killings in Nigeria

The National Association of Catholic Lawyers (NACL) has strongly condemned calls for the arrest of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi and Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula, following the Bishop’s passionate plea to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee about the growing persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

At a press briefing in Makurdi, NACL President Polycarp Aande labeled the calls as misplaced, ill-conceived, and unwarranted, defending the Bishop’s right to speak on behalf of persecuted Christians. He cited alarming statistics, noting that 124 priests were kidnapped between 2018 and 2024, over 55,000 people were killed, and 21,000 abducted by terrorist groups between 2019 and 2023. Multiple attacks on churches have occurred, including the 2024 Christmas Day massacre and the 2022 Owo church bombing.

The Bishop had urged the U.S. and U.K. to re-designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” due to unchecked religious violence. His remarks triggered backlash from government figures and Muslim groups, who accused him of spreading hate speech.

The NACL, however, backed the Bishop, stressing that he stated facts and exercised his constitutional right to freedom of speech and religion. The group called on Christians and civil society to defend the faith and urged the Nigerian government to act decisively against ongoing insecurity and religious violence.

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, laptops, chips, and other key tech products from its new 125% tariff on Chinese imports and a 10% global levy, offering relief to companies like Apple and Samsung and shielding consumers from major price hikes. Published quietly by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the move also spares semiconductor manufacturing equipment, benefiting firms like TSMC. Analysts warn the relief may be temporary, with possible future tariffs—especially on semiconductors—still being considered.

Tech expert Dan Ives previously warned that U.S.-assembled iPhones could retail for $3,500 without exemptions. Trump, however, insists that the trade crackdown will continue, stating, “Nobody is getting off the hook,” as China urges a full cancellation of tariffs.

