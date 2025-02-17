WAEC Releases 2024 Nov/Dec Exam Results, Records 53.64% Pass Rate

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2024 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (Second Series).

This announcement was made in a statement issued by the Head of the National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Dr. Dangut Amos on Sunday February 16.

He explained that a total of 65,023 candidates sat for the examination, with 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64%, achieving credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to him, this marks an improvement compared to the 44.29% pass rate in 2023 and 42.16% in 2022, reflecting a 9.35% increase in overall performance.

“16,886 male candidates (48.41%) and 17,992 female candidates (51.58%) attained the required credits, indicating that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts,” he said.

He maintained that 62,364 candidates (95.90%) had their results fully processed and released, while 2,669 candidates (4.1%) are awaiting the completion of result processing due to errors attributed to them.

He, however, added that the examination body withheld the results of 2,577 candidates (3.98%) due to suspected cases of examination malpractice.

“Investigations will be conducted to determine if these results will be released or canceled,” he said.

He noted that 157 candidates with special needs, including 25 visually impaired, 13 hearing impaired, and 15 albinos, have had their results fully processed and released.

