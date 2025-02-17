BREAKING: Lagos Speaker ‘Under Pressure’ To Resign As DSS Storm Assembly Complex

According to reports, security operatives comprised of the Department of State Security Services, Nigeria Police Force, and Lagos State Task Force were seen stationed at the Assembly complex main gate to ensure adequate security.

It was gathered that the DSS operatives locked up the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

This incident comes amid the recent removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who was removed while he was in the United States.

His removal, backed by 32 out of 40 lawmakers on January 13, 2025, has been described as controversial.

In his reaction, Obasa filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court, challenging the legitimacy of his impeachment and requesting an urgent hearing.

Details shortly…

