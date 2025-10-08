Vivian Elabor to Lead Edo Tourism Drive

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has appointed Mrs. Vivian Elabor as the new Director-General of the Edo Tourism Agency.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Benin through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Ikhilor explained that the appointment, which takes immediate effect, underscores the government’s determination to reposition the tourism and creative economy sector as a catalyst for economic diversification, cultural revival, and youth empowerment in the state.

The statement said Elabor is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience spanning media, community engagement, and public relations.

”She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Mass Communication from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, and diplomas in Theatre Arts and Healthcare Management.”

Ikhilor noted that Elabor had an impressive career in the United Kingdom, where she worked in various roles, including as Presenter and Head of Production at BEN Television, London. There, she created influential programmes that showcased African culture and excellence.

She has also worked extensively in housing management and rehabilitation services, supporting vulnerable populations through leadership roles at Change Grow Live (CGL) and Clear Springs–Ready Homes.

”As a Board Member of the Centre for Wounded Servicemen and Fallen Heroes Support Fund, Elabor demonstrated commitment to humanitarian causes and national development,” Ikhilor further said.

Her appointment is expected to bring renewed vigour to Edo’s tourism drive, aligning with the administration’s vision of making the state a leading destination for culture, heritage, and leisure in Nigeria.