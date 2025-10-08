spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 8, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Vivian Elabor to Lead Edo Tourism Drive

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Vivian Elabor to Lead Edo Tourism Drive
Edo Map

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has appointed Mrs. Vivian Elabor as the new Director-General of the Edo Tourism Agency.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Benin through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Ikhilor explained that the appointment, which takes immediate effect, underscores the government’s determination to reposition the tourism and creative economy sector as a catalyst for economic diversification, cultural revival, and youth empowerment in the state.

The statement said Elabor is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of experience spanning media, community engagement, and public relations.

”She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Mass Communication from London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, and diplomas in Theatre Arts and Healthcare Management.”

Ikhilor noted that Elabor had an impressive career in the United Kingdom, where she worked in various roles, including as Presenter and Head of Production at BEN Television, London. There, she created influential programmes that showcased African culture and excellence.

She has also worked extensively in housing management and rehabilitation services, supporting vulnerable populations through leadership roles at Change Grow Live (CGL) and Clear Springs–Ready Homes.

”As a Board Member of the Centre for Wounded Servicemen and Fallen Heroes Support Fund, Elabor demonstrated commitment to humanitarian causes and national development,” Ikhilor further said.

Her appointment is expected to bring renewed vigour to Edo’s tourism drive, aligning with the administration’s vision of making the state a leading destination for culture, heritage, and leisure in Nigeria.

Previous article
Steven Gerrard Admits Chelsea Slip Still Haunts His Career
Next article
Edo Cultural Group Rejects Iyaloja Concept
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Obasanjo Pledges Support to Help Bauchi Attract Foreign Investors

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he is...

Dasuki ₦33.2bn Fraud: EFCC Seeks Adjournment to Update Witness List

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

10 Surprising Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC’s Acting Chair

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named May...

Tunisian Man Freed After Death Sentence for Facebook Posts

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A 56-year-old Tunisian man, Saber Ben Chouchane, has been...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Obasanjo Pledges Support to Help Bauchi Attract Foreign Investors

News 0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he is...

Dasuki ₦33.2bn Fraud: EFCC Seeks Adjournment to Update Witness List

Crime 0
Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

10 Surprising Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC’s Acting Chair

News 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named May...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x