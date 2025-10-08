spot_img
October 8, 2025 - 2:46 PM

Edo Cultural Group Rejects Iyaloja Concept

Community
— By: Merit Ugolo

Edo Cultural Group Rejects Iyaloja Concept
The Edo Art and Cultural Heritage Institute (EACHI) has declared its full support for the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, over his position on the traditional leadership of markets within the Benin Kingdom.
In a statement issued in Benin City on Wednesday by its representative, Mr. Okpioba Idemudia, the institute affirmed its alignment with the monarch’s declaration that the Iye-Eki remains the only legitimate traditional head of markets in the kingdom.
According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the Iye-Eki occupies a sacred and respected role in Benin’s traditional hierarchy, symbolising the cultural essence and heritage of the people.
He reiterated the organisation’s dedication to safeguarding the ancient customs of the Benin Kingdom, stressing that any attempt to introduce external leadership systems would amount to a violation of the people’s traditions.
Idemudia praised Oba Ewuare II for his steadfast commitment to preserving the age-old cultural values that have defined the Benin monarchy for centuries.
He equally lauded market women across Edo State for resisting attempts to impose an Iyaloja or any non-traditional market leadership structure, describing their action as courageous and culturally conscious.
The group further urged all indigenes of Edo State to remain united and continue to rally behind the Oba’s rejection of the Iyaloja concept, which it said runs contrary to Benin’s established traditions.
”We at EACHI reassure the people of Edo and the broader community that we will continue to support and promote the preservation of our rich cultural heritage,” Idemudia stated.
