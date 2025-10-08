spot_img
Steven Gerrard Admits Chelsea Slip Still Haunts His Career

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Steven Gerrard Admits Chelsea Slip Still Haunts His Career

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has spoken candidly about the unsettling memory of his infamous slip versus Chelsea during the 2013–14 Premier League season—one of the few excruciating episodes in his great football career.

Despite his incredible achievements at Anfield, the former captain admitted that the failure to win the Premier League title still haunts him.

 

Having grown through Liverpool’s academy in 1998, Gerrard made more than 700 appearances for the team, scoring 186 goals and winning several honors. including three League Cups, two FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League. Still, the Premier League title—the one trophy that eluded him—still represents unfinished business for the former midfielder.

 

Gerrard’s greatest regret comes from the 2013–14 season under Brendan Rodgers when Liverpool appeared set to finally break their lengthy domestic title drought. A 2–0 defeat to Chelsea at Anfield broke those expectations as the Reds were atop the table. Gerrard’s unlucky slip let Chelsea striker Demba Ba score the opener before Willian sealed the result, therefore transferring the title momentum to Manchester City, which would ultimately win the title.

 

Looking back at the event on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Gerrard admitted that though he has accomplished much in football, memories of his expensive error occasionally surface. He explained how disappointments can be brought on by viewing old videos of missed penalties, back passes, and lackluster performances for England or Liverpool. Gerrard confessed that the slip “still makes me feel terrible” and is a point he has to accept as part of his story even though he has learned to handle those emotions.

 

Having retired in 2016 following a short tenure with LA Galaxy, Gerrard has entered management and guided Rangers to a Scottish Premiership victory in 2021 before assuming responsibilities at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq. Following the firing of manager Russell Martin, current indications point to the 45-year-old possibly returning to Rangers as the team tries to recover its shape in the current 2025–26 season.

Previous article
Barcelona Faces Tax Fraud Probe Over €10m Payment in Malcom Transfer Deal
Next article
Vivian Elabor to Lead Edo Tourism Drive
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
