September 20, 2025 - 2:40 PM

Villagers Block Makurdi – Abuja Highway Over Killing of Residents by Suspected Herdsmen

— By: Hassan Haruna

Villagers Block Makurdi - Abuja Highway Over Killing of Residents by Suspected Herdsmen
Traffic on the busy Makurdi – Abuja highway came to a halt on Saturday as hundreds of angry villagers from Achakpa community in Agan, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State, staged a protest over the killing of their relatives by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.
The attack, which happened in the early hours of Saturday September 20, 2025, on the outskirts of Achakpa along the North Bank – Lafia road, left three people dead.
The victims were identified as Tor Felafa, his son, and Mr. Francis Kulegwa, a senior choir master of Daudu Mission in the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi.
Several others were abducted, while some narrowly escaped. A number of villagers remain missing.
According to eyewitnesses, the victims were ambushed while working on their farms. The attackers allegedly monitored farming activities in the area before striking.
In protest, the villagers blocked the highway near the Garba – Atson – Abagena IDP camp, carrying placards and tree branches. They chanted solidarity songs and vowed not to leave the road until justice was served.
Hassan Haruna
