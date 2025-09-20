spot_img
NSUBEB Chair Decries Theft of Furniture at Central Primary School Akwanga

News
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has expressed deep disappointment over the extensive theft of chairs and desks at Central Primary School Akwanga, a development that has forced pupils to sit on bare floors during lessons.

In a report gathered by News Chronicle, Dr. Kassim, who undertook an unannounced inspection of public primary schools in Akwanga on Friday, described the situation as “unacceptable” and assured that immediate measures would be taken to restore dignity to the learning environment.

He disclosed that the Board had already awarded a contract for the fencing and landscaping of the school premises. According to him, the project will also cover the recruitment of security personnel to protect new furniture and other school infrastructure.

In addition, the NSUBEB chairman promised to rehabilitate the school’s dilapidated borehole and construct modern toilet facilities to curb the practice of open defecation among pupils.

Dr. Kassim, who was received by the Head of School, Mrs. Salou Rose, embarked on a comprehensive tour of selected schools in Akwanga to assess their facilities. He reiterated the Board’s commitment to ensuring that pupils across Nasarawa State learn in safe and conducive environments.

The chairman emphasized that government interventions in education would only yield results if communities actively protected public school assets from vandalism and theft.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
