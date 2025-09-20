spot_img
Nigeria Queries Qatar Airways Over Passenger’s Detention

News
By: Esther Salami

The government-owned Qatar Amiri Flight company's Boeing 747-8Z5 is similar to one said to be in discussions to be transferred to US President Donald Trump [GETTY]

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced plans to impose sanctions on Qatar Airways following the alleged mistreatment of a Nigerian passenger who was detained in Doha after being accused of sexual harassment.

The incident began in Lagos during the boarding of a Qatar Airways flight bound for the United States via Doha.

According to the NCAA, a female cabin crew member accused a Nigerian male passenger, who was travelling with his wife, of touching her inappropriately. However, the allegation was not reported in Nigeria but was later filed when the aircraft landed in Doha, Qatar.

The passenger was arrested by Qatari authorities, detained for 18 hours, and required to pay a fine before being released. He was also compelled to sign a legal document written entirely in Arabic, a language he could not understand.

Despite fulfilling these conditions, Qatar Airways refused to allow him to continue his journey, forcing him to purchase a new ticket with another airline.

His wife, who remained in Doha during the detention, was left without care or support and, according to the NCAA, suffered “mental, physical, and psychological trauma.”

In a statement issued on Friday, September 19, 2025, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, said the airline’s handling of the case violated Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations (2023), which set out consumer protection rules.

“The airline failed to report the allegation in Nigeria before escalating it in Doha, leading to the arrest of a Nigerian passenger under conditions that breached his rights,” Achimugu said. “It is against the law for any airline to ignore the NCAA, to provide false information, or to disregard our directives.”

The NCAA also criticized Qatar Airways for failing to respond to official correspondence, ignoring determinations made during regulatory meetings, and sending junior staff to represent its country manager in Nigeria.

“Qatar Airways has carried on as though Nigerian passengers and the NCAA are not deserving of their respect,” Achimugu added. “This must be brought to a stop immediately.”

The regulator confirmed that Qatar Airways is facing sanctions, although details of the penalties were not disclosed. It also revealed that other carriers, including Royal Air Maroc and Saudi Air, have been cautioned for similar breaches and could face heavy fines if they fail to comply with Nigerian consumer protection rules.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo has insisted that international airlines must give Nigerian passengers the same level of protection and respect they provide in Europe and other regions.

As of now, Qatar Airways has not publicly responded to the NCAA’s statements.

Esther Salami
Esther Salami
