VIDEO: They Killed My 7 Siblings, 150 Members, Wiped Out 11 Villages—Plateau Cleric Speaks After Christmas Eve Carnage

It was meant to be a night of joy, worship, and Christmas celebration.

But for Rev. Yakubu Mutong, a clergyman with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Maiyanga village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, December 24, 2024, became a night drenched in blood, fire, and tears.

In a heart-wrenching account, the pastor narrated how heavily armed Fulani militants stormed his community and ten others in coordinated attacks that left more than 150 people dead, homes razed, and entire families wiped out.

“It was supposed to be Christmas, but for us, it turned into a black Christmas,” Rev. Mutong said, struggling to contain his emotions. “Over 150 people were slaughtered in one night. I personally lost seven of my brothers. My house and the church were burnt to the ground. We lost everything.”

Standing amid the ashes of his home, the cleric described scenes of unimaginable horror — gunshots echoing through the night, houses engulfed in flames, and villagers running for their lives as the invaders unleashed mayhem.

“The militants came in large numbers,” he continued. “They killed, maimed, and set everything on fire — houses, food barns, churches. There was nowhere to hide. Maiyanga and more than 10 other villages were attacked at the same time.”

What was meant to be a night of carols and family gatherings turned into a community-wide funeral.

The once-peaceful Maiyanga village now stands in ruins — roofs caved in, walls blackened by soot, and silence hanging where laughter once echoed.

“As you can see, I’m standing in front of what used to be my house,” the pastor said, his voice breaking. “Everything was destroyed — all the furniture, our food, even the church beside my house was burnt, including the pastorium. Everything is gone.”

Local residents say the attacks were unprovoked and well-coordinated, targeting multiple villages across Bokkos Local Government Area in a single night of terror. Survivors now live in makeshift shelters, grieving their losses and fearing a possible return of the assailants.

“We have been left in confusion,” Rev. Mutong said. “But we thank God that some of us are still alive. Even though everything has been destroyed, we still have our faith.”

The News Chronicle recalled that Plateau massacre, which occurred on the eve of Christmas, remains one of the deadliest attacks in the state in recent years, drawing national outrage and renewed calls for decisive government action to end the cycle of violence.

For Rev. Mutong and hundreds of displaced villagers, the memories of that night are still raw, a painful reminder of a Christmas that will never be forgotten.