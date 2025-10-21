Before the Dust Settles: Staying Healthy as Harmattan Approaches

The change has quietly begun. The skies are losing their heavy rains, mornings are turning hazy, and the breeze carries a new kind of dryness that tingles the nose. In many parts of Nigeria, this signals the arrival of harmattan — a season people both love and dread. Loved for its cool mornings and festive atmosphere, yet dreaded for the cracked lips, dry skin, sore throats, and coughing spells it often brings. No wonder some pharmacies are already stocking up on antihistamines.

But harmattan doesn’t have to catch us off guard. Too often, people wait until the sneezing starts, the skin flakes, or the pharmacist’s queue stretches long before they remember that prevention is better than cure. The transition between seasons offers one of the best opportunities to practice preventive health — staying well through consistent habits rather than depending solely on pills and prescriptions.

Why Prevention Is Truly Better Than Cure

Prevention isn’t just about vaccines or supplements. It’s about building a lifestyle that strengthens your body’s natural defenses. It’s the small, daily choices — what you eat, how you rest, and how you respond to changes in your environment — that determine how well you weather the season.

As the air dries, our bodies lose moisture, dust particles irritate the respiratory tract, and fluctuating temperatures challenge the immune system. For people with asthma, allergies, or hypertension, the harmattan can be particularly stressful.

With a little preparation and consistency, however, you can protect your body long before the dry winds arrive. Here are a few ways to stay ahead of the harmattan.

1. Hydrate Like It’s Medicine

Harmattan’s dry air makes us lose water through the skin and breath — yet we often don’t feel as thirsty. This leads to dehydration, one of the most overlooked causes of fatigue, headache, and flaky skin during this period.

Aim for at least eight glasses of water spread throughout the day. Carry a refillable bottle to remind yourself to drink regularly. Enjoy lightly sweetened, organic beverages such as zobo, kunu, or pepper soup — they help replenish fluids and electrolytes naturally.

Seasonal fruits like watermelon, oranges, and pineapples are also great choices. They hydrate and supply the vitamins your body needs to stay strong.

2. Nourish Your Immune System

Nutrition is the foundation of preventive medicine. Use this season to fortify your immune system with foods that repair and protect.

Eat more fruits and vegetables: Oranges, tangerines, guavas, and garden eggs are packed with vitamins that boost immunity.

Don’t skip your protein: Beans, eggs, fish, and lean meats help repair tissues and keep you strong.

Add healthy fats: Palm oil (in moderation), groundnuts, avocados, and sesame seeds help retain moisture and keep your skin supple.

Embrace warm meals: Pepper soup, okra soup, and vegetable soups are both soothing and hydrating, providing easily absorbed nutrients.

Spice up wisely: Ginger, cloves, garlic, onions, and other natural spices have anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the body.

If you enjoy your morning pap, enrich it with a spoon of groundnut or soya milk — a simple upgrade with great nutritional value.

3. Guard Your Skin and Respiratory Health

Harmattan’s dryness can be tough on both the skin and lungs, but consistency in care makes all the difference.

Moisturize daily: Shea butter, coconut oil, or petroleum jelly help seal in moisture and prevent cracking.

Cover up when outdoors: Use light scarves or face masks to reduce exposure to dust.

Keep your environment clean: Wash beddings, clean fans, and wipe surfaces regularly to remove accumulated dust.

Add moisture to indoor air: Use a humidifier or place a bowl of water near your bed to reduce nasal dryness.

Children, the elderly, and people with asthma should avoid early morning exposure to harmattan dust.

4. Don’t Neglect Rest and Routine

The festive months bring long days, short nights, and increased activity — but rest remains one of the simplest and most effective forms of preventive medicine.

A well-rested body fights infection better and recovers faster. Aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep each night. Keep a regular bedtime and avoid heavy meals late at night.

If you live with a chronic condition such as hypertension, diabetes, or asthma, now is the time to check your medications, refill inhalers, and maintain regular monitoring. Prevention also means staying consistent with your prescribed therapy — not waiting for a crisis.

5. Stay Mentally Balanced

Harmattan can subtly affect mood and energy due to lower humidity and shorter daylight hours. Protecting your mental health is as important as caring for your body.

Take morning walks to soak in sunlight, stay socially connected, and manage stress through planning and balance. Gentle breathing exercises, meditation, or quiet prayer can help keep your mind grounded. When your mind is calm, your immune system functions better.

6. Make Prevention a Daily Culture

Ultimately, prevention is not just a health principle — it’s a mindset. It means respecting your body enough to act early, not react late. The habits you form before harmattan fully arrives will determine how well you thrive during it.

A glass of water before your morning tea. A few extra oranges at lunch. A short evening stretch to open your lungs. A nightly ritual of moisturizing before bed. These small, consistent acts are the essence of preventive medicine.

As the rains fade and the air grows crisp, remember: you don’t have to wait until illness comes knocking. Strengthen your body now so it can serve you well through the season ahead.

Harmattan will always come — but how it meets you, whether strong or struggling, depends on the choices you make today. Don’t wait until you need a pill to start caring for your health. Prevention isn’t just better than cure; it’s cheaper, lighter, and far more rewarding.