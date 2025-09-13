spot_img
September 13, 2025

VIDEO: Lady Rejects Proposal,  Can’t Marry a Plumber who Sponsored Her Education

Gist
— By: Hassan Haruna

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked heated discussions after a young lady rejected her boyfriend’s marriage proposal in a very public setting.
The incident happened during her sign out celebration at Lagos state university,  a moment when most students are usually filled with excitement and joy.
According to video obtained by The News Chronicle on Saturday the young man, who had been dating her for years, showed up at the venue with a ring. In front of her classmates and other onlookers, he knelt down and asked for her hand in marriage.
Many of those present cheered loudly and encouraged the lady to say “yes,” believing the romantic gesture would end happily. However, to the shock of everyone watching, she refused his proposal.
When asked why she made such a decision, the lady explained that she could not marry him because of his profession as a plumber.
What made the situation even more controversial was the revelation that the man had reportedly sponsored her throughout her university education, providing financial support for the past five years.
The video has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from social media users. While some people criticized the lady for being ungrateful after benefiting from his sacrifices, others argued that she had the right to choose a partner she felt was suitable for her.
