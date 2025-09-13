BREAKING: Kwara South Residents Protest Mass Abductions, Accuse Politicians of Ignoring Insecurity Crisis

Residents of Eleyin in Isanlu-Isin, Kwara State, blocked the main road on Saturday to protest the abduction of seven family members, including three wives, a husband, and three children.

Despite a reported N20 million ransom payment, the victims remain in captivity, and those who delivered the ransom were also seized.

Protesters demanded urgent intervention from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and President Bola Tinubu, warning they may resort to self-defense if government fails to act.

Meanwhile, outrage has trailed local government chairmen in Kwara South for holding early 2027 governorship campaign activities despite escalating kidnappings and insecurity in the region.

