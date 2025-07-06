Video: Anambra Lawmaker accused of brutalizing Constituent, Victim seeks Soludo’s intervention

A community leader in Odumodu-enu village, Umunya, Oyi local government area of Anambra state, Collins Nweke has accused the member representing Oyi Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Innocent Ojike and his security operatives, of brutalizing him, resulting in his being hospitalized.

He alleged that the lawmaker, popularly known as Ojicam, representing his constituency had attacked Chairman of Odumodu-enu during a meeting in Awkuzu few days ago.

The victim had reportedly recorded the lawmaker’s brawl with the Odumodu-enu Chairman, an action Ojike had frowned at which might have led to his alleged attack on Nweke.

Narrating his ordeal from his hospital bed, Nweke alleged he was descended upon by the lawmaker and his security operatives, who hit his head with pistol resulting to profuse bleeding.

He said, “I was attending a traditional marriage ceremony at Odumodu-ana village on June 30 at about 5.30 p.m when Ojicam came with his convoy.

“After blocking me, he started shooting indiscriminately with his pistol, as all the three shots fired at my legs missed the target.

“The lawmaker and his security operatives descended on me, hitting my head with his pistol. The injuries inflicted on my head was so much that I started bleeding profusely.

“I was later taken to isolated area close to Zone 13 Ukpo where I was beaten mercilessly by the Ojicam and his security operatives, who accused me of doing a video recording his fight with the chairman of Odumodu-enu at Awkuzu the previous day.

“I was asked to produce the video or be killed. After searching my phone without seeing the video, I was abandoned to die of bleeding, until I was rescued by a good Samaritan.”

While appealing to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come to his rescue, Nweke alleged that his people were under constant threat from the legislator.

“My life is in danger and Odumodu villagers are in trouble,” he lamented.

In their separate speeches, a community leader, Ichie Ekene Ejeh of Odumodu-enu and Chairman of Odumodu-ana, Mr Chukwuemeka Ozokwelu condemned the alleged brutality, describing it as barbaric and unbecoming of a lawmaker.

The legislator was also fingered in the recent sale of Odumodu communal land without consent of the entire villages.

However, when the lawmaker was contacted, he dismissed the allegations as false and misleading.

He said the victim is a cultist and on Police wanted list, while about seven of his accomplices have been arrested.

He said, “The information you saw online is a false information before the public.

“If the man feels I attacked him, he should report to the police so they could investigate the matter.

“Better still, he should show evidence of the video coverage when he was attacked.

“The man in question is a cultist and the police is looking for him.

“About 7 of them were arrested last night while the Collins in question is declared wanted.

“It’s in the news broadcast by PRO, Force headquarters. I can send you the video clips as evidence.”