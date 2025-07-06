Arsenal Eyes Noni Madueke as Chelsea Open to Offers for Winger

There is a fresh transfer drive in the offing in London as Arsenal eye Chelsea’s hot prospect winger Noni Madueke for the 2025/2026 campaign.

The News Chronicles understands that the Gunners are following the 23-year-old, who has emerged as a top player at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke, signed by Chelsea during the season in January 2023 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for £29m, has played a grand total of 91 times for the Blues. The winger featured 45 times in the entire 2024/2025 season, netting 11 goals and five assists — a fair return for a player who is most commonly utilised on a limited basis by various managers.

Arsenal, who have recruited only one new player in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during their window thus far, need greater firepower up front, particularly on the wingers. While Bukayo Saka and rising star Ethan Nwaneri own their right wing so comprehensively, they are said to be happy to re-arrange their frontline and be eager on Madueke’s speed, strength, and technical ability.

Surprisingly, despite Arsenal being linked with a left winger, most of Madueke’s appearances in the previous season were on the right wing, where he made 33. Only seven were on the left wing, and that may raise eyebrows about the fit of the player in a specific position. But that supposed interest from the Gunners indicates a more holistic thinking — they may view Madueke as a utility man who can add depth and competition to the front three.

Formal Arsenal bid has yet to be submitted, and direct negotiation between the two clubs isn’t practiced. Chelsea would be open to negotiations, though. Boss Enzo Maresca, following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup quarter-finals in Philadelphia, said anyone who is not committed to the team strategy can go look for other pastures — a clear warning that exits are not distant.

Madueke replaced Christopher Nkunku and provided a jolt of pace that unsettled the Brazilian team. Chelsea showers him with love, but the West London club has not been resting this summer transfer window, much of which they have used to beef up their attack. The arrivals of Liam Delap (£30m from Ipswich Town), Joao Pedro (£60m from Brighton and Hove Albion), and Jamie Gittens (from Borussia Dortmund for up to £51.5m) has made competition for space in attacking thirds even tougher.

Since Madueke’s contract is running until 2030, Chelsea is not so eager to sell, but with new faces brought into the team, they might be willing to sell if the offer is attractive.

Throughout the summer window, Arsenal’s pursuit of Madueke will be something to follow. If there is a serious offer tabled, it would create an interesting war of attrition between two of England’s biggest clubs for the signature of one of the Premier League’s most exciting up-and-coming attacking talents.