US Election: Peter Obi Calls for Electoral Reforms in Nigeria 

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in Nigeria’s 2023 election, has again congratulated President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States.

Obi expressed optimism that Trump’s victory will reinforce democracy worldwide and promote global peace.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page today, Obi also commended Vice President Kamala Harris for her resilience and dedication throughout the election. He acknowledged that despite her loss, Harris contested with courage and strength, ultimately respecting the will of the people.

Obi highlighted the peaceful conduct of the U.S. elections as an exemplary model for Nigeria to follow. He emphasized the importance of efficient transmission and release of results, free from electoral malpractice, vote-buying, election violence, and network disruptions that have hindered Nigeria’s democratic process.

The Labour Party candidate stressed that democratic elections must genuinely reflect the people’s will through the ballots. He urged Nigerians to work together to restore the integrity of their electoral system, ensuring a free, fair, and representative process for choosing leaders.

Obi’s message comes amid Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions. His party, the Labour Party, has gained prominence among young Nigerians seeking change.

