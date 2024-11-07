“God is disappointed in us” -Ossai Tells Those Who Watched Egonga’s Sex Videos 

Renowned social commentator Ossai Ovie Success has issued a call to action, encouraging individuals who watched Baltasar Egonga’s leaked videos to seek forgiveness from God.

Ossai emphasized the potential harm these videos can cause to one’s spiritual well-being, stating: “Consuming such content can pollute our minds and hearts, leading us away from our values and principles.”

He stressed that watching the videos contradicts God’s doctrine, regardless of one’s faith. Ossai urged viewers to reflect on their actions, seek forgiveness, and recharge their spiritual journey with God.

“God is disappointed in us,” Ossai noted. “Let’s take a moment to acknowledge our mistakes and seek divine pardon.”

Ossai’s message comes amid growing concerns about the impact of explicit content on individuals’ spiritual and mental health.

