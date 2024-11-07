Blackout as National Grid Collapses Second Time In Three Days

The national grid has again collapsed for the second time in three days, leading to blackouts in several parts of the country.

This development is coming after a similar one on Tuesday, adding to the growing cases of grid collapses.

Report states that the Nigerian System Operator’s portal showed that power generation dropped to zero megawatts at 11:30 a.m affecting generation companies across the country.

Some electricity distribution companies corroborated this on their social media platforms.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07 November 2024 at 11:29Hrs affecting supply within our network.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders.

Kindly bear with us,” Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) of Lagos wrote on X.

