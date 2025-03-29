Upcoming Music Artist Paul Obukowho Dies After Alleged Police Torture in Delta State

Paul Obukowho, a 24-year-old upcoming music artist, has reportedly died after being arrested and tortured by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Delta State Police Command in Asaba.

The incident began when officers arrested 19-year-old Prosper Odili on Wednesday morning along Redeemed Road, Okpanam.

After a search of his home yielded nothing incriminating, he was detained at the police headquarters. Paul Obukowho later visited the RRS office to inquire about his friend’s arrest but was allegedly detained, tortured, and thrown into a cell.

By Thursday night, Paul collapsed from severe injuries and was taken to multiple hospitals before succumbing to his wounds early Saturday at the Federal Medical Center, Asaba.

Witnesses claim that the RRS officers fled the hospital upon his death.

As of the time of this report, Paul’s body remained at FMC Asaba, with grieving relatives and friends calling for justice.