Electricity Consumers in Anambra Demand Unbundling of EEDC, Cite Lack of Capacity

Electricity consumers in Anambra State, under the aegis of Electricity Consumers Right Network, ECRN have called for the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to accommodate other investors, so that the epileptic power supply in the state and the Southeast region can become a thing of the past.

The group is also drawing the attention of the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to the alleged damage the epileptic power supply in the state is doing to his efforts to transform the state into the African Dubai, Taiwan Silicon Valley.

Soludo had at several fora unveiled a robust plan for the development of Anambra State, ranging from the infrastructural development to economic development, leveraging the power of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, MSMEs, to stimulate the local economy.

At a crucial meeting of electricity consumers from all over the state held in Awka, the electricity consumers regretted that the poor power supply by the EEDC is stifling the MSMEs, with many of them packing up and leaving the state and the Southeast region.

According to the convener of the Network, Comrade Osita Obi, it is worrisome that two-thirds of the power transformers in Anambra State are obsolete, while the transmission cables are as old as 60 years.

He regretted that most of the power distribution equipment was provided by the citizens, yet the EEDC keeps slamming consumers with outrageous bills on infrastructure they cannot manage.

“Some people have stayed one year in the state capital without electricity yet the bills are still coming.

“A neighbourhood can stay up to three weeks without electricity and when they want to collect their bills, they will supply electricity for three days and it goes off again.

“I am in Band A and I have power for up to 18 hours, but the electricity hardly rotates my fan. My finding was that the transformer in my locality has been bad for the past 5 years,” he said.

Regretting that the docility of the consumers was what gave birth to the poor treatment they suffer in the hands of the power distribution company, Obi insisted that the meeting is not to crucify EEDC but to partner with them to see how the state can improve electricity.

Some residents in the state, Emma Elekwa, Chibuzo Okoye, Tony Okafor, Emma Ral, all shared their very unpalatable experiences in the hands of the EEDC, some of which include estimated billing, extortion, poor maintenance of power equipment, and non-provision of prepaid meters, among others.

Another resident, Titus Nwoye queried why the creation of the National Electricity Regulation Commission, NERC designed to resolve issues between customers and the EEDC, sharing his ugly experience with NERC, where they gave a verdict but could not enforce it.

At the end of the meeting, the group presented a communique, in which they demanded immediate attention to the perennial power supply challenges plaguing the state and the Southeast region, calling for the unbundling of the Enugu Electricity Development Company (EEDC), to promote competition, efficiency, and reliability in power supply

According to them, the lack of competition in the power supply sector has led to inefficiencies, unreliable services, and exploitation of consumers.

The group urged the State Governments of the Southeast to negotiate partnerships with private investors to establish independent power plants to provide alternative sources of power and reduce reliance on the EEDC.

They further called for the enactment of legislation to regulate electricity billing and ensure transparency and accountability in the power supply sector.

The communique further read, “We demand the cessation of EEDC’s meter manufacturing activities to prevent conflicts of interest. It is totally wrong for the EEDC to be manufacturing meters with which they will charge consumers. This will lead to manipulation and amount to them being a judge in their own case.

“If these demands are not met, we may be left with the option of organizing civil disobedience on this matter, across the various Local Government Areas.”

The group further called on the relevant authorities, including the Anambra State Government, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), and the Federal Government, to take immediate action to address these demands.

They urged consumers to rise up and assert their rights, demanding better services, transparency, and accountability from the power supply companies.