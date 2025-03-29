Nasarawa Government Intensifies Efforts to Prevent Flooding

The Nasarawa State Government has rolled out an extensive awareness campaign to educate residents, particularly those in flood-prone areas, on the need to keep waterways clear to avert flooding as the rainy season approaches.

Barr. Isaac Danladi, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, made this known on Saturday in Lafia while speaking to journalists after the March sanitation exercise.

He emphasized that the proactive measures were necessary due to forecasts by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and past flood-related tragedies that resulted in loss of lives and property.

“We have put machinery on the ground to ensure that drains, and structures blocking waterways are cleared to allow free flow of water.

“We have engaged the traditional and religious leaders, community leaders, and we are sponsoring sensitization programs in the mass media to enlighten the public on dangers of flooding and steps to avert it,” he added.

Regarding the sanitation exercise, Danladi expressed satisfaction with the level of public participation and urged residents to continue cooperating with the government’s environmental efforts.

Presiding over his first sanitation exercise since assuming office, he encouraged citizens to cultivate a daily habit of keeping their surroundings clean.

“If the environment is kept clean, it will guard against a possible outbreak of any disease, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,” he stated.

He further pledged that under his leadership, the ministry would work towards making Nasarawa one of the cleanest states in the country.

Danladi also expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for entrusting him with the role and acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers, the media, and other stakeholders in promoting a cleaner and safer environment.