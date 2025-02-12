UNIZIK Female Student Bites Lecturer Over TikTok Video, Sparks Investigation

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories:

1. Chaos erupted at Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s Faculty of Arts after a female student attacked and bit a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Michael, during an altercation over a dance video recording. The incident began when Dr. Michael tried to pass by while the student was filming a TikTok video in a faculty corridor. After he tapped her shoulder and said, “Excuse me,” she became upset and accused him of hitting her. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation, with the student grabbing the lecturer’s clothes as onlookers intervened. A viral video shows the student lashing out, while another clip captures Michael raising his hands in restraint. According to UNIZIK’s Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, the university is conducting an internal investigation. Reports indicate that Michael, suspecting he was being recorded, demanded the video be deleted, prompting the student to bite him on both arms allegedly. Images of his injuries have surfaced online. The student is considered a 300-level History and International Studies student and the daughter of an Engineering lecturer at the university.

2. Nigerian music icon 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) has publicly declared his love for Edo state lawmaker, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, and expressed his desire to marry her amid his ongoing divorce from Annie Idibia. Speculation about their relationship grew after 2Baba was seen at the Edo State Assembly on Monday and later at a Lagos club with Osawaru. In a video posted on Instagram, he dismissed rumors and false narratives about their connection, stating that Osawaru had no role in his marital issues. Defending the lawmaker, 2Baba praised her as a brilliant and fantastic woman, saying, “Yes, I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.” He also called out social media users for spreading baseless allegation

3. A Lagos Special Offences Court has granted bail to former AMCON Managing Director Ahmed Kuru for N50 million with two sureties. The court also convicted and wound up Sigma Golf Nigeria Ltd, ordering the forfeiture of its 6.25 billion units of Keystone Bank shares to the Federal Government. This followed a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC, after the company, through its Chairman Umaru Modibbo, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, stealing, and illegal property transfer related to the diversion of N20 billion AMCON funds for acquiring Keystone Bank. Kuru pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin on March 7, April 16 & 17. His bail conditions include sureties swearing an affidavit of means and providing three years of tax payment evidence. The EFCC has also seized Kuru’s passport and notified the Nigeria Immigration Service.

4. The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Senator Adolphus Wabara, chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), over alleged anti-party activities. The suspension followed a State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, where party leaders accused Wabara of endorsing Labour Party Governor Alex Otti for a second term just five months into his tenure. Wabara allegedly refused to apologize despite multiple warnings. The Abia PDP Chairman, Elder Amah Abraham, announced that a seven-man disciplinary committee would investigate Wabara. Citing the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended), the party barred Wabara from holding any party office and removed him as BoT Chairman. The party stated that Wabara’s actions had demoralized members, undermined PDP’s credibility, and strengthened the opposition, making disciplinary action necessary.

5. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced new charges for customers using ATMs of banks other than their own. In a circular dated February 10, 2025, the CBN removed the previous allowance of three free withdrawals per month for such transactions. Effective March 1, 2025, withdrawals from another bank’s ATM will attract a ₦100 fee per ₦20,000. For off-site ATMs (e.g., in malls or eateries), an additional surcharge of up to ₦500 per ₦20,000 will apply. The CBN cited rising costs and the need to improve ATM efficiency as reasons for the policy change.

6. The Naira depreciated against the dollar on Tuesday across FX markets as demand increased. At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the naira fell by 0.7%, closing at N1,513/$1, down from N1,502/$1 on Monday. In the parallel market, it lost N10, opening at N1,570/$1 and closing at N1,580/$1. Analysts note that while Nigeria’s FX market is now liberalized, the CBN still intervenes. The bank has cleared its dollar backlog and introduced a new trading system, which attracted over $1bn in foreign portfolio investments (FPI) in October and November 2024. Structural weaknesses persist despite periodic FX liquidity boosts from Eurobond inflows ($2.2bn raised in December 2024) and CBN interventions. Past measures—like increased dollar supply for travel, education, and BDC funding—have only provided temporary relief, with external reserves depleting quickly.

7. Manchester City face an uphill battle to reach the Champions League last 16 after Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner sealed a dramatic 3-2 first-leg victory for Real Madrid on February 12, 2025. City started strong at the Etihad, with Erling Haaland scoring in the 19th minute, but lost momentum after Jack Grealish was injured. Real Madrid grew into the game, equalizing through Kylian Mbappe on the hour mark. Haaland restored City’s lead from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, but Real Madrid responded with Brahim Diaz’s late equalizer before Bellingham struck the winner in stoppage time. With City struggling for consistency and Real Madrid’s experience proving decisive, Pep Guardiola’s side now faces a tough challenge in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...