2Face Idibia Announces Marriage Plans with Edo Lawmaker Natasha Osawaru

Legendary Nigerian musician, 2Face Idibia, has announced his plans to marry Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru. His revelation comes just days after confirming his divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Earlier this week, 2Face’s presence at a plenary session in the Edo State House of Assembly sparked rumors, with many speculating that Natasha might have played a role in his separation from Annie.

The rumors quickly spread, with some accusing Natasha of being a homewrecker.

However, in a trending video shared on his Instagram page, 2Face addressed the speculation, making it clear that Natasha had nothing to do with his divorce. He also openly declared his love for her and his intention to marry her.

“Honourable Natasha has been dragged, called all sorts of names, and labeled a homebreaker. She is a young, brilliant, and amazing woman,” he said.

“She has nothing to do with what’s happening between me and Annie, but people keep trying to drag her into it. Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

And just this morning he shared a picture of the honorable on instagram and captioned it: Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DF9rt5nssok/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...