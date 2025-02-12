Outrage Over Reintegration of Ex-Boko Haram Terrorists Into Society

Security experts, civil society organizations, and victims of terrorism have expressed their disappointment over the government’s decision to reintegrate former Boko Haram Terrorists into society.

They argue that this move favors the ex-terrorists while their victims continue to suffer in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Security consultant Abdullahi Mohammed Jabi on Tuesday strongly criticized the reintegration of 5,000 former terrorists into communities they once terrorized.

He said this decision disrespects the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives defending the country.

Recently, on January 25, 2025, 22 soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed in Borno during a military operation in the Timbuktu Triangle. The terrorists used suicide bombers and explosive-laden vehicles against the troops.

At a recent meeting of Lake Chad governors in Borno, officials confirmed that over 5,000 former Boko Haram fighters had been reunited with their families. Jabi called this an insult to victims and fallen heroes, labeling the policy a mistake.

Jabi argued that instead of reintegrating former terrorists, the government should ensure they face justice. He also highlighted how farmers, who should be producing food, remain stranded in IDP camps under dire conditions.

“We should not be pampering those who caused so much pain and suffering. Reintegration suggests that our system is failing. How can former terrorists get better treatment than law-abiding citizens struggling with unemployment?” he questioned.

A resident of Yobe, who spoke anonymously due to safety concerns, also condemns the government, stating that the reintegration process should only take place after Boko Haram has been completely defeated.

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), said the government’s approach is unacceptable.

“People who committed atrocities killing and destroying lives—are being reintegrated, while their victims remain neglected. This is not the way to improve security in the Northeast or in Nigeria,” he said.

Rafsanjni urged the government to prosecute all those responsible for crimes against humanity rather than rewarding them with reintegration programs.

Sanusi Isa, Amnesty International’s country director, echoed these sentiments, insisting that all perpetrators should face justice through a fair trial. He emphasized that victims and their families also deserve justice.

Mutah Nkeki, a leader from the Chibok community, called the reintegration policy an injustice. He claimed that many of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 have been kept away from their families, even after escaping or being rescued.

According to Nkeki, some of these girls are now being forced to live among the so-called “repentant” terrorists. He alleged that the government is indirectly legitimizing the suffering of Chibok victims by providing support to former terrorists while neglecting those who suffered at their hands.

“Many of our daughters who escaped or were rescued have been cut off from their parents. The government is keeping them away from us. Meanwhile, the same government is building houses for former terrorists while giving nothing to their victims,” he lamented.

Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, dismissed these allegations, insisting that the government has allocated substantial resources to resettle communities affected by insurgency.

He denied claims that former terrorists are being prioritized over victims. “We spend far more on affected communities than on those who have surrendered. Most of the people we release are innocent farmers caught in the conflict. Hardcore insurgents are kept in camps under strict monitoring,” he explained.

Regarding the Chibok girls, Tar said, “Many of them have returned home. The government cannot force anyone to go back to their communities. They are now adults and have the right to decide where they want to live. Their parents are free to visit them anytime.”

Despite the government’s reassurances, the debate over the reintegration of former Boko Haram fighters continues, with many Nigerians questioning whether justice is truly being served.

