October 9, 2025 - 4:51 PM

University Non-Teaching Staff Protest in Abuja Over Unfulfilled Govt Agreements

EducationNews
— By: Hassan Haruna

University Non-Teaching Staff Protest in Abuja Over Unfulfilled Government Agreements
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) held a protest in Abuja on Thursday, demanding the Federal Government immediately implement several long-standing agreements reached with the unions.

The protest took place at Yakubu Gowon University (formerly the University of Abuja) and was also held simultaneously across university campuses nationwide.

In Abuja, the demonstration was led by Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, chairman of SSANU at Yakubu Gowon University, and Comrade Sadiya Ibrahim Hassan, chairperson of NASU at the same institution.

The unions accused the Federal Government of neglect, insincerity, and repeatedly violating agreements made since 2022.

Speaking to journalists, Comrade Yusuf said the protest became necessary after several appeals, warnings, and deadlines were ignored by the government.

The unions outlined six unresolved issues driving the protest: Failure to renegotiate the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements, Non-payment of the approved 25% and 35% salary increases.

Unjust sharing of the N50 billion earned allowances, Non-payment of two months’ withheld salaries from 2022, Non-remittance of third-party deductions and General neglect of non-teaching staff welfare.

They noted that the renegotiation of the 2009 agreements, which should happen every three years, has been delayed for over a decade despite multiple government committees being formed without results.

“This protest aims to draw attention to the worsening crisis in the university system caused by the government’s unfulfilled promises. The situation has become unbearable for our members,” Yusuf stated.

NASU chairperson, Comrade Sadiya Hassan, criticized the government’s tendency to form new committees instead of acting on previous recommendations, saying it had destroyed trust between both parties.

“Our last meeting with the government was on October 6, after another one on September 22. Instead of taking action, they formed yet another committee called the Expanded Yayale Ahmed Committee. The government already knows what needs to be done to release the withheld salaries and arrears first,” she said.

The unions rejected claims by the Minister of Education that 80% of their demands had been met, saying none of the six key issues had been resolved.

NASU National President, Dr. Makolo Hasan, who joined the protest in solidarity, described the neglect of non-teaching staff as a violation of the 2022 collective bargaining agreement.

He said the unions had shown patience by issuing several ultimatums, including a one-week warning strike in September, later extended by two more weeks, yet the government took no action.

“This protest is a warning. If the government continues to ignore us, we will have no choice but to escalate,” Hasan warned.

The union leaders urged the government to act quickly to avoid another nationwide shutdown of universities.

