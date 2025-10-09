We Want Jonathan Back in Aso Rock— Northern PDP Endorses Ex-President for 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northern Support Group has endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the group’s 8th meeting held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the communiqué jointly signed by the Northern Coordinator, Yusuf Abubakar, and the North-West Zonal Secretary, Adamu Narayi, the group described Jonathan as “the most unifying figure capable of restoring stability and national cohesion ahead of 2027.”

The coalition, comprising PDP loyalists and affiliated support groups across the 19 northern states, reaffirmed confidence in the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, commending his reconciliation efforts.

It, however, urged Damagum to discipline members allegedly involved in anti-party activities, accusing some leaders of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine the PDP.

The group maintained that the PDP still enjoys strong grassroots support in the North and called for unity and renewed commitment to rebuild the party ahead of the next general elections.

On Jonathan’s eligibility, it dismissed all doubts, insisting the issue had long been resolved and should no longer distract the party.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the PDP, the group expressed optimism that with collective effort and internal harmony, the party could reclaim power at both national and state levels in 2027.